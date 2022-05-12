2 COMMENTS

  1. Bug PF were thieves! No regard for ordinary Zambians.

    I just do not know why ALL of them are still roaming free, while Hakainde goes to RSA to sign books.

    Recover assets for Zambians. That is why you got elected. Instead you are busy hiking prices punishing the poor. This is not right.

  2. Do you remember when Prof Luo was advocating for the introduction of Witchcraft and Intangible studies? These are the results … Kikikiki
    The building is there but in intangible form. Please enroll for the studies if you want to see it … Kikikiki

