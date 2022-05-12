Home politics PF VIDEO: Where are the Buildings Hon Prof Nkandu Luo inspected on site... LifestyleVideos VIDEO: Where are the Buildings Hon Prof Nkandu Luo inspected on site at FTJ University May 12, 2022 2 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp 2 COMMENTS Bug PF were thieves! No regard for ordinary Zambians. I just do not know why ALL of them are still roaming free, while Hakainde goes to RSA to sign books. Recover assets for Zambians. That is why you got elected. Instead you are busy hiking prices punishing the poor. This is not right. Reply Do you remember when Prof Luo was advocating for the introduction of Witchcraft and Intangible studies? These are the results … Kikikiki The building is there but in intangible form. Please enroll for the studies if you want to see it … Kikikiki Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
