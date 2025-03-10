VIDEO: “WHY ME” incites soldiers to mutiny

“INCITING MUTINY: A THREAT TO NATIONAL SECURITY AND THE RULE OF LAW”

By Timmy

The recent video circulating on social media, showing an “WHY ME” inciting soldiers to mutiny, has raised serious concerns about national security and the rule of law in Zambia. According to Section 76 of the Penal Code Act, any person who induces or attempts to induce a member of the Defence Force to commit a breach of discipline or to neglect or refuse to perform their duty is guilty of an offence and liable to imprisonment for life.

Furthermore, Section 77 states that anyone who publishes or circulates statements intended to cause disaffection amongst members of the Defence Force is guilty of an offence and liable to imprisonment for up to seven years.

Given Lubinda and Miles Sampa’s association with “WHY ME” in the video, it’s surprising they haven’t condemned the actions. Instead, they seem to be supporting this so-called “freedom fighter.” However, this is not freedom of speech; it’s inciting mutiny and offending the laws of Zambia.

The laws of Zambia are clear: inciting mutiny is a serious offence. It’s not about politics or freedom of speech; it’s about respecting the rule of law and maintaining national security. As citizens, we must not deliberately break the law or incite others to do so.

It’s concerning that high-profile individuals like Miles Sampa are supporting this behavior. One wonders if there’s an agenda behind this. Are they trying to create chaos and instability in the country?

As Zambians, we must stand firm against such actions. We must respect the rule of law and demand that our leaders do the same. Inciting mutiny is not freedom fighting; it’s a threat to national security and the rule of law.

