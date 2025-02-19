VIDEO: Wicknell Chivayo Proposes to Lulu Muteke with R650K Diamond Ring

Flamboyant businessman Wicknell Chivayo is now engaged to his girlfriend Lucy ‘Lulu’ Muteke just over a month after going public with their relationship. Chivayo purchased a diamond-encrusted engagement ring worth an eye-popping US$35,000 (around R650,000) for his now-fiancee Lulu Muteke.

Wicknell Chivayo Proposes to Lulu Muteke with R650K Diamond Ring

From videos shared on his verified Instagram account, Wicknell Chivayo popped the question in a restaurant during dinner. He shared a video of Lulu admiring the diamond engagement ring which according to South African jewellers Browns, starts retailing at R650,000.

In the video which features Enzo Ishall’s hit Raroorwa, Lulu is out of words as she admires her engagement ring. She then waves her hand flaunting the hand to the camera.

Specs of Lulu Muteke’s Diamond Ring

The Fire & Ice diamond ring by Browns is an ice-like 2-carat emerald cut diamond surrounded by fiery pear and marquise cut diamonds.

In true Wicknell Chivayo fashion, the businessman shared a certificate of authentication from Browns to silence the haters. Lulu’s diamond engagement ring is set in platinum and 18-carat rose gold and contains 12 natural diamonds.

Why Lulu? Chivayo Opens Up

Previously, Chivayo opened up about what makes Lulu Muteke special. He revealed that their connection is based on compatibility and shared values.

“That said, I CANNOT remain single forever. As a man, I long for peace and love in my home—a place where I can come back to someone who supports me, COOKS for me, and offers companionship. While I respect and cherish the relationship I share with my ex-wife as co-parents, my new partner is someone who I feel aligns with my values and brings joy and PEACE into my life,” he said.

Chivayo also shut down claims that Lucy had been friends with his ex-wife or involved in their past relationship.

“She is VERY BEAUTIFUL in my eyes, with no negative history. I will ignore all the blatant lies that she was friends with my ex-wife or used to buy cakes from her,” he retorted.

One of the most important aspects of their relationship, Chivayo revealed, is Lucy’s acceptance of his apostolic faith. In true Chivayo fashion, he didn’t shy away from mentioning the mouthwatering lobola he is planning to pay for Lucy.