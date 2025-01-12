VIDEO: Woman Calls Herself a ‘Professional Side Chick’ and Shares Tips on Keeping Affairs Secret

A young woman, proudly calling herself a “professional side chick,” has opened up about her long-term affair with a married man and shared advice for others involved in similar situations.

She has been seeing a married man for 14 years and has two children with him, all without his wife knowing. She believes she has valuable tips for people in similar relationships.

According to her, many men cheat because their needs aren’t being met at home. “As a married woman, it’s crucial to reflect on your own shortcomings,” she said. “Instead of blaming us for taking your husbands, consider whether you’re fulfilling their emotional and physical needs.”

With over 10 years of experience, she says she’s learned how to keep the affair a secret. “I know how to keep things quiet,” she explained. “I’ve learned how to handle things without getting caught.”

She even offers to help others in similar situations. “If you want to make sure your relationship stays hidden, I can teach you how,” she said.