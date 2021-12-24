An American woman on a Delta flight wasn’t joking as she whipped out her breast and started breastfeeding her cat on board a Delta Airline.

The woman whose name was withheld was flying from Syracuse New York, to Atlanta Georgia when she was caught breastfeeding her cat on the plane.

As seen in the video posted online, her seating neighbor in same flight had asked her stop stop breastfeeding the cat saying’’ this is not a human baby, it’s a cat, this is disgusting’’.

The man reported to the incident to one of the a flight attendance who told her repeatedly to stop and put the cat in its cage, but she refused.

A message was sent through the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) to alert Delta crew in Atlanta that a passenger in seat 13A “is breastfeeding a cat and will not put cat back in its carrier when [flight attendant] requested.”

Flight attendant Ainsley Elizabeth, who was on board during the incident, took to TikTok on Nov. 13 to explain more of what went down.

“This woman had one of those, like, hairless cats swaddled up in a blanket so it looked like a baby,” she said. “Her shirt was up and she was trying to get the cat to latch and she wouldn’t put the cat back in the carrier. And the cat was screaming for its life.”

The airline’s website also outlines its policies of women breastfeeding children.

“Delta fully supports a woman’s right to breastfeed on board Delta and Delta Connection aircraft and in Delta facilities.

Breast pumps are allowed on board.

At the airport and if you prefer, many airports do offer private lactation rooms or spaces,” the policy states.

Delta allows animals such as small dogs, cats and household birds to board domestic flights and “must be able to fit in a small, ventilated pet carrier.” – the airline says.