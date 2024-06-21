VIDEO: Woman weds the man she politely responded to at a salon; wedding video sparks jealousy among women online

A Nigerian woman is causing envy on social media after marrying a man she met at a roadside salon.
She shared a post on her popular social media page, along with a video of her wedding procession.
The caption reads, “You answered politely to that man in the salon,” suggesting that her relationship with him began there.
Her revelation and the video have sparked conversations, with many women flooding her comment section asking for the name of the salon.
@blended_by_tee Counting my blessing🤭 God did #mirabelchisom #goodgod #tiktok #tiktokbride #igboamaka #igbobride #foryoupage #viralvideo #kingsfortune #igboweddingng #odogwuress #odogwuwife ♬ original sound – Mirabel