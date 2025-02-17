VIDEO: YOU CAN PLAY AROUND TO CHANGE MP’S BUT NOT THE PRESIDENCY – WARNS SYLVIA MASEBO

YOU CAN PLAY AROUND TO CHANGE MP’S BUT NOT THE PRESIDENCY – WARNS SYLVIA MASEBO



MINISTER of Lands and Natural Resources, Sylvia Masebo has urged Zambians to seriously retain President Hakainde Hichilema in the 2026 election.





Masebo says this is because there is no one who can be compared to President Hichilema among current politicians to govern the country.





Addressing some residents at Chartonel Primary School in Kapyayambale Ward of Chongwe district recently, Masebo warned Zambians against changing the Presidency in 2026 general elections.





“Don’t change the president, if you do, it means you have completely killed yourselves. If HH did not come in all the National Budget, this year would have gone to pay credits. HH initiated the debt restructuring to pay debtors for huge sums of money that the previous government left. If you want to play around, at least change Members of Parliament and Councilors. Let’s give full support to President Hichilema, by giving him another term in office to develop the Country.” Masebo.