VIDEO: You cannot do the Constitution now, Focus on Development-UPND Diaspora Staunch Supporter

You cannot do the Constitution now, Focus on Development-UPND Diaspora Staunch Supporter

..Also release GBM on bail pending appeal, he had that case when you adopted him as a Running Mate in 2016…

Dr. Jones K. Kasonso.

He is a graduate of Multnomah Biblical Seminary in Portland, Oregon, and a University Professor.

He is also a Chartered Global Management Accountant.

He holds a Master of Business Administration with distinction from Keller Graduate School of Management in Downers Grove, Illinois, and a Bachelor of Science in Applied Accounting from Oxford Brookes University and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in the United Kingdom.