VIDEO: You cannot do the Constitution now, Focus on Development-UPND Diaspora Staunch Supporter

You cannot do the Constitution now, Focus on Development-UPND Diaspora Staunch Supporter
..Also release GBM on bail pending appeal, he had that case when you adopted him as a Running Mate in 2016…
Dr. Jones K. Kasonso.
He is a graduate of Multnomah Biblical Seminary in Portland, Oregon, and a University Professor.
He is also a Chartered Global Management Accountant.
He holds a Master of Business Administration with distinction from Keller Graduate School of Management in Downers Grove, Illinois, and a Bachelor of Science in Applied Accounting from Oxford Brookes University and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in the United Kingdom.