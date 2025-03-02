PoliticsPFSOCIALIST PARTYTONSE ALLIANCEUKAUPND VIDEO: “You have done nothing in four Years”- Auxiliary Bishop Msipu of Chipata tells UPND March 2, 2025 4 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp “You have done nothing in four Years” Auxiliary Bishop Msipu of Chipata tells UPND during mass in Lumezi also attended by Citizens First President Harry Kalaba.
Catholic is my church but I hate such behavior from our bishop cadres.Are you sure bishop with what you are talking????? For you to see development unless government puts taps for cooking oil at your doorstep???? Tribalism is working with this bishop.wasted Sunday today, people thought the mass I will change the sinners unfortunately our bishop went off the target.
If offering free education and having 2.5 million children back in school who would have otherwise stayed out of school and feeding these children in school, restoration of meal allowances for university students, recruitment of over 70,000 people in public service, increasing CDF from K1.6 million to K36 million, reopening of mines some of which had been closed for decades and attracting over $10 billion investment in the mining sector, successfully restructuring of external debt which was said to be impossible by the previous administration ti mention just a few all amount to nothing, then I don’t know what would count for something according to this bishop. May be for this bishop only mealie meal count as something which is something really disappointing coming from a man of such a stature.
Hakainde has just wasted his term on imingalato and borrowing money that we do not know where it has gone. He has wasted his term on useless foreign trips, arresting opposition and renovating his house at tax payer’s expense. He has wasted his term on appointing his relatives and tribesmen to head all institutions, people that will get fired instantly when next president is sworn in next year because they are incompetent. Who wastes a term exporting electricity and mealie meal yet his own citizens are lacking? Who? He has made cost of living unbearable, killed the Kwacha, and introduced village policies regards fuel prices. Look at how our gold and sugilite is being smuggled right under his nose, yet no one ever gets jailed.
His time is up. He is not welcome anymore in that position he lied to get into. Totally useless leader, I an afraid to say. He is more worried about witchcraft, instead of letting God protect him.
At the same time, Captain Ibrahim Traore has transformed his country, while doing it very quietly without any need to make promises. We truly envy these new breed leaders that are performing so well.
God bless Captain Ibrahim Traore.
Vote wisely in 2026.
It is only the roman Catholic Church of Bishop misusu in Eastern province which cannot see any development in this 4 years, let him consult from other churches and get a good data than hallucinating on the pupet where there different political groupings, these are Edgar lungu Christians who will cry loudly in 2026 after loosing for the second time again, just wait we only have one August remaining in between to 2026 hope no one is going to run away from the results