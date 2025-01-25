PoliticsPFTONSE ALLIANCEUKAUPND VIDEO: Zambia is a great country and only those who have stolen are complaining of human rights violations- CATHOLIC PRIEST January 25, 2025 3 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp DON’T SAY BAD THINGS ABOUT ZAMBIA, CATHOLIC PRIEST TELLS OPPOSITION He says Zambia is a great country and only those who have stolen are complaining of human rights violations.
Tell them Papa. Those idiots tasted a bit of power and feel they are above the law and entitled to what they stole. They are busy every day crying fake tears ati “human rights violations”. Very schyopet.
The UN Rapporteur must also be allowed to listen to these voices. The ECL gang and their likeminded associates such as the Sour grapes Party (SP) think they are the only Zambians who must be listened to. What an affront!
This father has been away on solitude prayers in the mountains for 3 years, with no access to any form of communication. He left in a August 2021 to celebrate the ushering in of a new government and has no contact with anyone at all. He just returned yesterday. And he is very confused with all the complaints he is hearing about.
Welcome back father.
Father, the UN representative is not in our country for tourism purposes.
Vote wisely in 2026.