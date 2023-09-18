ZAMBIA POLICE OFFICERS HAVE ARRIVED AT THE PF SECRETARIAT FOLLOWING AN OFFICIAL COMPLAINT


The Zambia Police have responded to an officialcomplaints of criminal tesspass and malicious damage to property.
Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba and Secretariat officials are at the Party Secretariat to show the Poloce the damage.

4 COMMENTS

  1. The perpetrators of this lawlessness must feel the full force of the law.

    I thought hooligans were swept off the stage with PF’s loss of power. The police must not tolerate lawlessness even among the PF themselves.

