VIDEO: Zambia still Exporting Power to Namibia

Namibia appreciates Zambia for electricity

NAMIBIA has expressed gratitude to the Zambian government for continuing to supply electricity to its fellow Southern African county despite the energy challenges this country is currently grappling with.

Speaking during a bilateral meeting with Acting President Mutale Nalumango in Lusaka yesterday, Namibian Secretary to the Cabinet Dr George Simataa commended Zambia for its unwavering commitment to honouring its 2020 electricity supply agreement.

Dr Simataa stated that the close relationship between the two countries continues to grow stronger and highlighted how this cooperation has sustained communities in Namibia.

He said Zambia has shown the power of brotherhood to its neighbouring country.

“I’m also aware of the electricity problems that Zambia is currently facing. Despite the challenges, you still supply us with electricity. You could have decided not to sacrifice your power during a shortage, but you continue to support us.”

“Katima Mulilo town, where I come from, relies on power from Zambia. When Zambia has a power outage, we also feel the impact. That’s the brotherhood we are talking about and we should only be grateful and continue to operate in this manner,” said Dr Simataa.

Meanwhile, acting President Mutale Nalumango reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to fulfilling its obligations under the 2020 agreement and stated the importance of reliability and partnership.

“The power issue is huge here but we continue to share everything. This was an agreement signed in 2020 between Zambia and Namibia, and you don’t give up on such commitments. As you have seen, Zambia is a reliable friend to everyone they work with,” said Nalumango.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, January 28, 2025