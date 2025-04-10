VIDEO: Zimbabwe to vomit Jay Jay Banda,Kaizer Zulu and Why Me .

Zimbabwe to vomit Jay Jay Banda,Kaizer Zulu and Why Me .





WATCH: ZANU-PF secretary general, Dr. Obert Mpofu says UPND delegation’s major issue, among others discussed was that of fugitives, ‘criminals’ who commit crimes in Zambia and run to Zimbabwe to hide.





Dr. Mpofu has assured the UPND delegation that Zanu-PF does not deal with opposition political parties saying, “We indicated to our colleagues that, Zimbabwe recognises and works with political parties that are in power…”





It has been reported in the recent that, runaway former Petauke lawmaker, Emmanuel Jay Banda and blogger, Why Me were living in Zimbabwe.