VIDEO:Angel Reese Gives Her Mum The Ultimate Birthday Surprise As She Pays Off Mortgage

Despite making headlines recently with her paycheck not being enough to pay her rent, Angel Reese has pulled off the ultimate surprise a daughter could ever display by making one of her mother’s wishes come true on her birthday.

On Thursday, January 30, the 22-year-old WNBA player invited her mother, Angel Webb Reese, also known as Mama Angel, as a guest on her podcast, Unapologetically Angel.

It is such that every week, Angel Reese will engage in unfiltered conversations featuring an all-star cast of guests while delving into a wide range of topics that captivate Reese and her friends.

The podcast is powered by Playmaker and Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Podcast Network.

The Chi-Town Barbie show publishes new episodes every Thursday on YouTube and audio platforms, with highlights on social media.

At first, the invitation seemed like a simple conversation between a mother and daughter, but little did her Mama Angel know, her daughter had something special up her sleeve.

As they talked about life, basketball, and family, Angel Reese decided to drop a bombshell on her mom with an unexpected birthday gift.

The Chicago Sky player started by saying:

“Well, it’s your birthday today,” Angel Reese said as a cake was brought out to celebrate.

“Before we sing ‘Happy Birthday,’ you said that if your mortgage was paid off, you would retire or you wouldn’t work,”

She then looked her mom straight in the eyes.

“You can pick if you still want to work, but your mortgage today has been paid.”