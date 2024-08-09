PoliticsPFUPND VIDEO:For as long as I am still here and alive, I will not allow PF to die- Edgar Lungu August 9, 2024 1 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp For as long as I am still here and alive, like I have severally said before, I will not allow PF to die and I want you to hear it from me now, in 2026 I WILL BE ON THE BALLOT – President Edgar Lungu has declared.
A bold declaration of intent for 2026 and if successful it would be a true first. Kaunda tried it in 1996 and failed, RB tried in 2015 and also failed both failings were on legal grounds. Let’s see what will happen here . Will Lungu succeed, will he surmount the very laws which hindered the other two former presidents? History is loading here .