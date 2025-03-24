VIDEO:France Star N’Golo Kante Visits Mali, Builds Plush Mansion for Family in Bamako

FIFA World Cup winner, N’Golo Kante has visited the country of his parents Mali following the international break in March.

Kante will miss France’s Nations League games against Croatia after he was excused by manager Didier Deschamps.

The former Chelsea and Leicester City star took the opportunity to visit Bamako as he reunited with his African family.

In a video shared on social media, the 33-year-old, who has built a gigantic mansion for his family in the Malian capital, visited the edifice.

The French-born Malian is also involved in various philanthropic activities in the West African nation. He has reportedly been planning to build a stadium in Mali.

Kante will spend a couple of days in Mali before returning to Saudi Arabia to continue his campaign.

The 33-year-old currently plies his trade in Saudi Arabia for Al Ittihad, where he has been instrumental for the league leaders.

Before moving to the Middle East, Kante starred for Chelsea and Leicester City in the Premier League, winning the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

La nouvelle résidence de N'Golo Kanté à Bamako,



Mali, est un lieu symbolique pour l'humanité.❤️🇲🇱💪 pic.twitter.com/aZuekaUDGv — Berlin ❤️🇲🇱❤️🇲🇱❤️🇲🇱 (@berlin_bakhore) March 17, 2025

He is on the verge of winning his first title with Al Ittihad.

Deschamps leaves out Kante for Nations League

France manager Didier Deschamps will be without the veteran midfielder as the 2018 world champions face Croatia in a two-legged game in the Nations League.

However, returning to the team is Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe, who netted a brace in the 2-1 win over Villareal at the weekend.

France will be hoping to reach the semi-final of the competition by beating their 2018 World Cup final opponents.

Below is the full squad:

Goalkeepers:

Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (Lens), Lucas Chevalier (Lille)

Defenders:

Lucas Digne (Aston Villa), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Jonathan Clauss (Nice), Benjamin Pavard (Inter), Jules Kounde (Barcelona)

Midfielders:

Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Matteo Guendouzi (Lazio), Adrien Rabiot (Marseille), Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain), Manu Kone (Roma)

Forwards:

Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan), Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint-Germain), Desire Doue (Paris Saint-Germain) Randal Kolo Muani (Juventus), Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan), Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain).