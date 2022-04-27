Home politics UPND VIDEO:Hon Nkombo met the ‘Kachasu’ family to Apologise politicsPFUPND VIDEO:Hon Nkombo met the ‘Kachasu’ family to Apologise April 27, 2022 2 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp 2 COMMENTS These are men. Reply Thanks….Mr nkombo we love ….this is the way to go….. kachasu has raised alot of people in zambia who are doctors today…. people have nothing to do today…. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
These are men.
Thanks….Mr nkombo we love ….this is the way to go….. kachasu has raised alot of people in zambia who are doctors today…. people have nothing to do today….