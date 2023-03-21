PoliticsPFUPND VIDEO:“I can’t rate the UPND govt , they are useless because they don’t listen to people.”- Archbishop Mpundu March 21, 2023 9 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Telesphore Mpundu
I think this Old Man is sick or better still confused. I didn’t expect him to reach these levels of confusion. I have withdrawn my respect from him. Sincerely I don’t mean to be disrespectful . This Old Man irritates.
No my friend.
It is actually you and your small God that are sick.
Zambia deserves much better.
Just because UPND is better than PF does not mean that are doing things the right way in all aspects.
And if Mpundu thinks UPND is useless I would surely confirm that in stead he is the one USELESS because he can’t notice what UPND has done and achieved so far. He is a useless retired clergy.
When will he know how to relate even if it’s only to express disagreement? Many school pupils who used to sit on the bare floor at school now sit on desks made right here in Zambia. The target is to have no children sitting on the floor by the end of 2023. Who was speaking for these children? HH responded even if there was no pressure from anyone because our humanity is measured by how we treat the weakest members of society. Zambia has a very long to-do list and up to its neck in debt. So let’s be measured in our criticism.
Yes the UPND is useless, full of thieves just like PF.
This man of the cloth helped eject PF. Same as I did.
If UPND are not careful, they will be a one term party.
This is now tantamount to state capture. Just because he helped upnd come to power does not mean that he has to dictate what the government has to do. The Archbishop is a clergyman and should concentrate on preaching good news and leave politics to politicians. This is the area where he will also be rated. Barely two weeks ago HH met more than 600 clergymen and interacted very well, but today, the Archbishop is saying upnd doesn’t listen. Each party that forms government has a manifesto to follow and parliamentary committees are there and other stakeholders.
On other issues the father is on spot eg on position of ministers of information the madam she can not explain the government policies even to defend the government, minister of health no medicines in hospitals HH can not act on those people.Those who where around the time of mwanawasa ministers used to work not madongodongo we see today.HH please learn to listen to what people are saying that I don’t care type you will cry like Rupiah Banda.on other issues upnd government job well done.
I am having second thoughts about this cleric…..
The Vetican was not built in one day man of God.
The Bishop is right!
Great leaders have big ears!
2.8 million Zambians wanted UPND to succeed but at the rate we are going with Bashi Promise, we are not going anywhere beyond 2026!
You cannot prioritize foreign interests over citizen interests!
You can’t invite foreigners to come and grow GMOs in our backyard to adulterate our local organic food crops!
UPND is not a patriotic party!
They only listen to foreigners and that’s what the Bishop means when he says they are useless to the citizens because citizens no longer feel part of the decision-making process in the country.
They can’t even be allowed to question what government is doing. They came in Sheep’s clothing but today, we have seen the wolf in them!
I fear UPND will feel the wrathe of Zambians soon with the high cost of living! Zambians are good at showing politicians ivory!