MANSA MAYOR, STUDENTS FROM HIGHER LEARNING INSTITUTIONS JOIN THE ECL JOGGING FRENZY



Mansa mayor and over 20 students from institutions of higher learning in Lusaka this morning joined former president Edgar Lungu in his routine Saturday keep fit walk and run exercise.



The civic leader and students brought a new wave of enthusiasm to the usually ecstatic exercise as they poured out the morale boosting songs on top of their voices.



At the end of the exercise, they took turns in posing for pictures at the former president’s residence.

🎥 GrindStone Television Zambia