VIDEO:MASEBO REPORTS JJ BANDA TO POLICE, “ITS CRIMINAL TO RECORD SOMEONE WITHOUT THEIR CONCERT.”

MASEBO REPORTS JJ BANDA TO POLICE, “ITS CRIMINAL TO RECORD SOMEONE WITHOUT THEIR CONCERT.”
Health Minister Sylvia Masebo says its criminal to report someone without getting their concert and has since reported Petauke Independent member of Parliament Emmanuel Jay Banda.
Reacting to an audio recording of her and Banda which was leaked to this morning, Masebo said she is disappointed by Banda.
Masebo who is also UPND Chairperson for National Mobilisation explained that it is unfortunate that her good intention after she was invited to see Banda is being used to portray a picture that Government was involved in Banda’s alleged abduction.
She explained how she got to meet Banda at his invitation twice first when she was discharged from the Hospital where he was too hospitalized and second at his invitation.
Masebo who did not go into the content of the leaked audio said she warned Banda against being used by the politicians. She said she was so disappointed that a narrative has been created to use her name.
Please cite the law that states so. Lets not take statues from other countries and make them Zambian laws.
Again, a politican making an unfound statement fact. And when you have a misguided country one wonders.
And its consent not concert…Chizungu…and not Zambian english; which doesnt exist.
Masebo, you are another criminal.
This is a badly written story. Was the editor off duty?
Be careful what you say or do on the phone especially when dealing with unscrupulous characters like Mr. Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda.
I think we need people like William Banda to handle PF. A sack can not become a tent.
PF can not be UPND. They are pulluted with evil and are unrepentant