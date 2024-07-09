VIDEO:MASEBO REPORTS JJ BANDA TO POLICE, “ITS CRIMINAL TO RECORD SOMEONE WITHOUT THEIR CONCERT.”

MASEBO REPORTS JJ BANDA TO POLICE, “ITS CRIMINAL TO RECORD SOMEONE WITHOUT THEIR CONCERT.”

Health Minister Sylvia Masebo says its criminal to report someone without getting their concert and has since reported Petauke Independent member of Parliament Emmanuel Jay Banda.

Reacting to an audio recording of her and Banda which was leaked to this morning, Masebo said she is disappointed by Banda.

Masebo who is also UPND Chairperson for National Mobilisation explained that it is unfortunate that her good intention after she was invited to see Banda is being used to portray a picture that Government was involved in Banda’s alleged abduction.

She explained how she got to meet Banda at his invitation twice first when she was discharged from the Hospital where he was too hospitalized and second at his invitation.

Masebo who did not go into the content of the leaked audio said she warned Banda against being used by the politicians. She said she was so disappointed that a narrative has been created to use her name.