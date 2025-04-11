Videos show harrowing moment helicopter crashed into NYC’s Hudson River

A helicopter crash in New York City on Thursday is now fatal, multiple sources, including CNN and the New York Post, reported.

Six people died in the crash, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said at a news conference. Some of the victims were family visiting from Spain, NBC News reported.

CNN’s chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst John Miller said the pilot was still in the helicopter Thursday afternoon and rescuers were “in the process of cutting him out from seatbelts, or whatever else is holding him in there, and bringing him up.”

Miller also cited observers seeing first responders giving CPR to those pulled from the river.

CNN reported the chopper was likely a tourist helicopter, though CNN correspondent Brynn Gingras said she hasn’t received confirmation.

Gingras said that the helicopter flew from Manhattan to the Statue of Liberty, circled, and then made its way to the Hudson River and the George Washington Bridge. It then turned south and crashed nearer to the New Jersey side.

Witness Bruce Wall said he saw the helicopter “falling apart” in midair, the Associated Press reported.

He said the tail and propeller came off, and the propeller was still spinning without the aircraft as it fell.

He then posted a video of what he witnessed.