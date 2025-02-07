VIDEO:Tonse Alliance candidate Simon Banda has won the Petauke Parliamentary by-election

PETAUKE CENTRAL PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTION RESULTS UPDATE
FINAL RESULTS
1. Severian Lungu ( UPND)- 11,093
2. Banda Simon ( Tonse/ NCP)- 13,180
3. Mutale Nkole (IND)- 247
4. Mwale Julius ( SP)- 578
5. Phiri Moses ( DU) – 75
6. Tembo Joshua ( LM)- 338
7. Chama Carlos (CF)- 1,040
Congratulations to the winner.
So you mean the government didn’t rig the election? It’s only rigging if the result doesn’t suit PF.
Congratulations however, because in a democracy like there is in Zambia, civilized people accept results and don’t whine and complain if it’s not for them. Learn something PF (aka Tonse).
Be ready to accept the results of the 2026 General elections. Hand over power peacefully please, same way it was handed over to you.
Zambia was a very peaceful country. Let us retain to normality after 2026.
John Sangwa for president.
Vote wisely in 2026.