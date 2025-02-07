VIDEO:Tonse Alliance candidate Simon Banda has won the Petauke Parliamentary by-election

PETAUKE CENTRAL PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTION RESULTS UPDATE



FINAL RESULTS

1. Severian Lungu ( UPND)- 11,093

2. Banda Simon ( Tonse/ NCP)- 13,180

3.  Mutale Nkole (IND)- 247

4. Mwale Julius ( SP)- 578

5. Phiri Moses ( DU) – 75

6. Tembo Joshua ( LM)- 338

7. Chama Carlos (CF)- 1,040

  2. So you mean the government didn’t rig the election? It’s only rigging if the result doesn’t suit PF.
    Congratulations however, because in a democracy like there is in Zambia, civilized people accept results and don’t whine and complain if it’s not for them. Learn something PF (aka Tonse).

    • Be ready to accept the results of the 2026 General elections. Hand over power peacefully please, same way it was handed over to you.

      Zambia was a very peaceful country. Let us retain to normality after 2026.

      John Sangwa for president.

      Vote wisely in 2026.

