VIDEO:”Twalamwingilamo namakofi if HH continued nechitenya ” – Lungu”Twalamwingilamo namakofi if HH continued nechitenya ” – Lungu

This man preaches violence always. We will never allow you back sir. Makofi or no makofi.
It is amazing to see present day journalist fail to correctly spell words in our local language. How does “nechintinya” become “nechitinya”.
This ECL clown is really a disgrace. No matter how much Zambians suffer. ECL will never be the answer. Violence is his nature. If I where HH, I would also never want to see this guy come back. If his previous presidency was that ruthless I cannot imagine how his second rule would be. Zambians work-up!!
But Lungu alitampa ukupena
Always talks violence not peace and solution
We got rid of this unpalatable specimen in 2021.
We will get rid of the current unpalatable specimen in 2026 as well.
Zambia is not a playground for ECL and HH.
Let us vote against crooks in 2026.
Fine
I couldn’t believe it when I heard Lungu saying what he said this afternoon. He was talking of attacking the President with blows (amakofi) in Bemba. Imagine such words coming from the mouth of the former president, It’s so shameful to find that Lungu has sunk so low, a Statesman reducing himself to a level of a ….. I am even at loss of words to use. Zambia is a peaceful and Christian nation, nobody in Zambia can allow Lungu to come back to power through violence, never. We can’t allow our peace and democracy of 60 years to be destroyed by one selfish man. What makes him think that he is the best man to run this country when he already showed us that he was the best man who destroyed our country. Violence and its perpetrators have no place in Zambia.
This is the true nature of lungu. Can you bring back such a person? Never!
Zambians must be commended for getting rid of ECL.
Zambians must also ensure that ECL and PF will NEVER be in power again, given their lack of leadership qualities.
This is classical Edgar Lungu behaviour. At heart, he is a violent man and the way of peace he knows not. Violence marks his ways and those who delude themselves that he has learnt lessons from his misrule should listen carefully to his pronouncement.
He is playing “repentant” just to sneak into power and then he will unleash his full tonne of bricks on us, the hapless citizens. This time he will take no prisoners. He will lay our country to total waste. Makes you wonder what his plan B is if he is blocked from contesting the presidency.
Kabova, language, kabova conduct, kabova everything. And you want to bounce back?
Your character is what tells me who you really are. Anything else you say is secondary.
Bottom line. . . You can never change
lungu, why have most opposition presidents deserted you, do not drink too much
Ati amakofi, firstly..wirk on your health sir. You look so fragile. Get rid of hate then you can handle power to yourself.
IF I WERE INFLUENCIAL IN UPND, I COULD ALLOW ECL TO HAVE RALLIES EVERY DAY FROM NOW TO 2026, BECAUSE GIVING LUNGU A MICROPHONE IS GIVING HIM A SELF DECAMPAIGNING TOOL JUST AFTER ONE MONTH, PEOPLE WILL NO LONGER BE INTERESTED IN LISTENING TO HIS RALLIES, LOOK AT YEASTADAY, WHAT SUBSTANCE DID HE BRING OUT, IT WAS ALL SMOKE. SO LET HIM PRODUCE MORE SMOKE AND BY NEXT MONTH HE WILL BE ON FIRE, BURNING HIMSELF. THE PRESIDENTIAL BAR IT TOO HIGH FOR HIM NOW HENCE HE CAN NOT SAY ANYTHING, HE IS BELOW THE PRESIDENTIAL AND MINISTERIAL BAR OF TODAY
Ba Samlindo, you have hit the nail on the head. The police should allow Mr. Lungu all the rallies he craves for. He is in self destruct mode and has nothing to offer anyway. The police are propping him by denying him permit for rallies. The more he talks, the more people will realise just how useless he us. Only those clutching at straws will pay attention to him.
Mr. Lungu lowered the office of the President to abysmal levels such that now every Jim and Jack reckons they can be president, the likes of Mr. Kambwili, Mr. Sean Tembo, Ms. Saboi Imboela. The list is endless. Mr. Lungu was an unmitigated disaster for our country.
Don’t write Bemba if you don’t know how to write it! “Twalamwingilamo ” is not one word, it’s three words: “Twala mwingila mo”! Zambians failing to write their mother tongue, but proud to write English vocabulary correctly! So 100 years from now most Zambians won’t be able to write in Zambian tribes!