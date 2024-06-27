Viet-Zambia Diversified Cooperation does not have capacity to implement claims – Luapula chiefs

By Esther Chisola

Luapula Province Chief’s Council has rejected the proposed investment by Viet-Zambia Diversified Development Cooperation Limited.

And the council has also dispelled public claims suggesting that the chiefs of the Province sold or allocated six million hectares of land for rice investment project to Viet.

The council further urged the government to review the relevant land laws to ensure only Zambians had access to lengthy lease periods saying the council cannot allow the allocation of land to foreign investment for a period of 99 years.

Council chairperson Chief Chisunka (Dr) said Luapula Province does not have the proposed land of 2 million hectares to be allocated to one investment… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/viet-zambia-diversified-cooperation-does-not-have-capacity-to-implement-claims-luapula-chiefs/