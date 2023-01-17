Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc resigns

Vietnam’s President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned just moments after the ruling Communist Party found him responsible for violations and wrongdoing of numerous officials under him.

The 68-year-old former prime minister submitted his resignation after days of rumors that he was about to be sacked by his party.

The government was quoted in a statement saying “Fully being aware of his responsibilities before the party and people, he submitted an application to resign from his assigned positions, quit his job and retire”.

Phuc has held the position for less than 2 years and the rumours of his resignation have been ongoing following January’s dismissals of two deputy prime ministers and arrest of dozens officials under him in an anti-corruption purge.

According to Reuters, 539 party members were prosecuted or “disciplined” for corruption and “deliberate wrongdoings”, including ministers, top officials and diplomats in 2022, while police investigated 453 corruption cases, up 50% from 2021.

Phuc’s resignation will become effective after the approval from the National Assembly and it is still unclear on who will take over from him.,

He was prime minister of the country between 2016 and 2021, before assuming his role as president.