Viewers call for Ashley’s immediate disqualification after insensitive remarks on Kay B’s trauma



Ashley Ogle, a contestant on the latest season of Big Brother Mzansi, has found herself at the center of a heated controversy after making dismissive remarks about fellow housemate Kay B’s revelation of being a rape survivor.



During a candid discussion, Kay B bravely opened up about her past trauma, only for Ashley to suggest that she was seeking attention and also referring to Kay B with with insensitive labels, insensitive comments that quickly ignited outrage among viewers.





Fans of the show took to social media to express their disappointment, with many calling for Ashley’s immediate disqualification.





The backlash has been intense, with discussions online highlighting concerns about the impact of such comments on survivors and the overall atmosphere in the house.



Despite the uproar, Big Brother Mzansi producers have yet to issue an official statement regarding Ashley’s fate in the competition.





As tensions continue to rise both inside and outside the house, audiences are eagerly watching to see how this controversy will unfold.