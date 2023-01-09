Village bankers drag member to court

MEMBERS of a community savings and lending group commonly known as ‘Village Bank’ have dragged one of their own to court for failing to repay a K2,565 loan for over a year.

The women, who are mostly market traders, threw away their chitenge wrappers in fury to deal with the defaulting woman using the law.

At the centre of the matter was Launtia Lungu, a trader of Matero, who despite borrowing nearly K3000 from group had only paid a meagre K435.

Pressed by the court on why she had difficulties making payments like a Lusaka baby daddy, Lungu started spinning a long chicken-slapped-the-goat story which almost sent Matero Local Court Magistrate Mulenga dozing.

She claimed she bought goods which were still marooned at the border and even when she collects them ‘she is only allowed to sell them after three months’.

As a goodwill gesture, she offered to be paying K100 per week until the entire debt is repaid.

However, the court refused to be fooled by Lungu’s humble demeanor and instead ordered her to repay the whole loan amount by 30 January failure to which she will enjoy Valentine’s in prison and not in Nsimbi Yanga Lodge of Matero.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba