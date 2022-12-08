VILLAGE HEADMAN IN CHINSALI ALLEGEDLY PROTECTING HIS SON WHO DEFILED HIS COUSIN

A 15-year-old girl of Chief Nkula’s Chiefdom in Mwamba village in Chinsali District of Muchinga Province has been defiled by her cousin of unknown age.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner, Kennedy Mubanga, has confirmed the incident to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in a press statement today.

ZANIS reports that brief facts of the matter are that on August 25, 2022, at around 16:30 hours, Rabecca Chileshe the mother of the victim sent her daughter to the cassava field located about one kilometer away from their house to harvest some cassava.

Mr. Mubanga explains that on her way back from the cassava field, she was confronted by her cousin Mumbepa Mukuka who forced her to have carnal knowledge with him.

He explains that while in the act, the victim’s stepfather Kennedy Chimfwembe aged 52, overhead someone screaming in the nearby bush and when he went to check what was happening, he found it was her stepdaughter screaming for help whilst the suspect was busy in action.

Mr. Mubanga stats that the matter was then reported to the father of the suspect who happens to be the village headman of Mwamba village and that in trying to protect his son he opted to resolve the matter secretly, a move that was not welcomed by the mother of the victim.

Mr. Mubanga further explained that the development angered the village headman who in turn chased the parents of the victim out of the village leaving the victim under the custody of her elder brother John Kabungo.