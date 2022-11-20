Villagers Attacking Police Officers And Not The Other Way Round Is An Indication Of Police Professionalism In The New Dawn Govt- Obvious Mwaliteta

Hon Obvious Mwaliteta UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson wrote ✍️

POLICE PROFESSIONALISM IN THE NEW DAWN COMMENDABLE

20th November, 2022 – Lusaka

NEWS that nine police officers were attacked and seriously injured today in Katete District by a mob which was infuriated after a murder suspect was released due to alleged inadequate evidence makes sad reading.

However, I would like to applaud the professionalism that the Zambia Police Service has continued to exhibit from the time the UPND formed Government in the country. The fact that we are now hearing of villagers attacking police officers and not the other way round is an indication that the country now has a true Zambia Police Service unlike what prevailed during the past government.

Like Her Royal Highness Chieftainess Kawaza put it, the attacked police officers acted professionally by restraining themselves when they were attacked by villagers despite being armed.

This high level of police professionalism was never witnessed in the previous regime. If today’s incident happened in the previous regime, lives would have been lost like what happened to Joseph Kaunda and Nsama Nsama.

If the police officers defended themselves using firearms, lives would have been lost. Therefore, I hereby commend the officers for preserving lives of citizens inspite of theirs being at serious risk.

Finally, I wish to appeal to citizens to avoid perpetrating attacks against police officers because the police are there to protect the citizens and the two parties are expected to work together in curbing crime in our communities.

Obvious Mwaliteta

UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson