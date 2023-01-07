Vincent Aboubaka brutally released by Al Nassr in order to register Cristiano Ronaldo

Vincent Aboubakar 🇨🇲brutally released by Al Nassr in order to register Cristiano Ronaldo



Al Nassr has decided to terminate Vicent Aboubakar’s contract in order to free up a space for new signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

After weeks of speculation, it was confirmed last week that Ronaldo had signed for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr after his second stint with Manchester United ended bitterly.

Earlier this week, Ronaldo was given a huge welcome by his new club and fans as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was officially unveiled by Al Nassr.

Ronaldo has to wait a little longer before he can make his debut as he is currently serving a two-match ban placed upon him by the FA during his time with United.