Vincent Aboubakar Latest:

Vincent Aboubakar is no longer an Al Nassr player, reporter Rudy Galetti confirms. His contract was terminated to free up space to register Cristiano Ronaldo, given the club had exhausted its foreign player quota. An official statement from the club is expected within the next 48 hours.

Ronaldo is now fully registered, while Vincent Aboubakar is now examining offers to make his next move. His destination is yet to be decided. The next hours are crucial.

Ade Divine (@Rudy Galetti)