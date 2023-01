ABOUBAKAR TURNS DOWN OLYMPIQUE DE MARSEILLES

Cameroon’s phenomenal forward Aboubakar Vincent has rejected a transfer offer to French club Marseilles.

According to Le Foot En Bref, Aboubakar Vincent wishes to join a more competitive team in Europe. He joined Al Nassr in 2021 and he still has 6 months for his contract to end.

Aboubakar is one of most sought-after African strikers following the World Cup campaign, which saw him scoring one of the best goals in the tournament.