Vincent Kompany says this is how his name is supposed to be pronounced

Vincent Kompany, 38, revealed that his name had been mispronounced for years during one of his initial press conferences as the new Bayern Munich boss.

The former Burnley boss clarified that the mispronunciation originated from his first name ‘Vincent’.

Speaking on Bayern’s official club TikTok account, Kompany said: “So my name is actually pronounced ‘Vincent’.

But I played in Hamburg for two years and it never worked because it is hard to pronounce for Germans I guess. That’s why ‘Vincent’ or ‘Vinny’ is totally fine.”

Earlier this week, Bayern announced Kompany as their new head coach, signing him to a three-year deal.

Kompany departs Burnley after a two-year stint, during which he achieved promotion from the Championship in his first season at Turf Moor but faced relegation in the 2023-24 campaign.

Now at Bayern, Kompany is determined to lead the club back to its former dominance in Germany.

The Bavarian giants finished third in the Bundesliga this season, with Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen claiming the title and Stuttgart also finishing ahead of Kompany’s new team