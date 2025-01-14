VINCHEZO INCREASED HIS BOOKING FEE BY K5,000 AFTER YO MAPS ANNOUNCED HIS 255,000 ZAMBIAN KWACHA BOOKING FEE FOR 2025





After DJ Kandeke announced that this year, one would require 255,000 Zambian Kwacha to book Yo Maps, Vinchezo also announced that his booking fee is now 70,000 Zambian Kwacha.



He wrote quoting Dj Kandeke’s post saying, “Very good, book me ine ndine ochipako nkasako, k70,000 chabe nizayamba kubwela nama dancers I promise,” meaning, he is cheap and affordable compared to Yo Maps, and if booked at that fee, he’d come with dancers.





This is the third time in one month he is increasing his booking fee. He told New Diggers that it costed 50,000 Zambian Kwacha to book him, then raised it to 65,000 Zambian Kwacha a few days later, and now – it’s up by 5,000 Zambian Kwacha to 70,000 Zambian Kwacha.





Are Zambian artists now getting paid what they are really worth?