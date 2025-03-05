Vinicius Jr breaks his silence on £200m Saudi Arabia offer

Real Madrid superstar, Vinicius Junior has broken his silence on the recent interest from Saudi Arabia.

The 24-year-old Brazilian international has only two years left on his current contract and there are speculations that he is willing to leave the capital of Spain.

The Saudi Pro League clubs were reportedly eager to offer Los Blancos a fee of £200million in order to get Vinicius’ signature, the same amount as the world-record transfer of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

However, ahead of the Madrid derby in the Champions League on Tuesday night, Vinicius has given his verdict on the future in Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

‘I am very calm because my contract lasts until 2027 and I hope to renew my contract as soon as possible because I am happy here,’ he said.

‘I am living the dream of playing with the best players in the world, the best coach, the best president, the best fans

‘Here everybody loves me so much. I couldn’t be in a better place. My child dream was to make it here. Now I have managed to make it to here, I am writing my story.’