Vinicius Jr ‘reject contract offer’ from Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior has reportedly rejected an initial contract offer from Real Madrid after opening talks over an extension with the club.

The Brazilian superstar’s current deal runs till 2027 and includes a staggering €1billion (£830m) release clause.

However, Real Madrid are said to be keen to tie the 24-year-old to a new long-term deal, having been linked with a move away last summer.

Negotiations have opened between the club and player over a contract renewal, according to The Athletic but Los Blancos’ first offer has been turned away by the Vinicius Jr camp

The Brazil international is looking for an increase in pay to accurately reflect his status as ‘’one of the best players on the planet.”

With a reported current annual salary of around £12.5m net of tax, Vinicius Jr is on a similar wage to teammate Kylian Mbappe, who joined from Paris Saint-Germain last year.

Meanwhile, Saudi representatives are said to have made new contact with the player’s camp in December after holding initial conversations in the summer.

A move to the Middle East could easily see Vinicius Jr made the most expensive player in the world.