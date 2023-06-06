VINICIUS JR: SEVEN PEOPLE PUNISHED OVER RACIST CHANTS & EFFIGY OF REAL MADRID PLAYER

Seven people have been punished for acts of racism towards Real Madrid’s Brazil forward Vinicius Jr.

Four men were fined 60,001 euros (£51,700) and given a two-year stadium ban for hanging an effigy of Vinicius near Real’s training ground in January.

The four men were arrested 11 days ago and released on bail by a Madrid court.

Three other people were fined 5,000 euros (£4,300) and banned for one year for making racist gestures during Real’s game at Valencia on 21 May.

Those three are aged between 18 and 21, the police said, and were detained two days after the game.

The sanctions were given by Spain’s State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport, said the country’s Sports Commission on Monday. [BBC]