Vinicius Junior Red Card: Carlo Ancelotti Opens Up on What Real Madrid Will Do Next

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has shared insights into the club’s planned response following Vinicius Junior’s controversial red card during their 2-1 comeback victory over Valencia.

The Brazilian forward was dismissed in the 79th minute for retaliating against goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski, marking a dramatic turning point in the game.

Vinicius’ red card incident: How it unfolded?

The tension began early at Mestalla, with Vinicius facing relentless provocation.

A series of chants echoed through the stands, adding to an already hostile environment.

Throughout the match, Vini Jr expressed frustration over several uncalled fouls, including a contentious penalty appeal in the first half.

The pivotal moment occurred with Madrid trailing by a goal. After missing a critical chance following a strong defensive challenge by Dimitri Foulquier, the 24-year-old found himself on the ground.

Dimitrievski tapped him on the back, seemingly in an attempt to taunt or dismiss him.

Angered by the gesture, the Brazilian reacted by shoving the goalkeeper in the neck.

Dimitrievski, exaggerating the impact, fell to the ground, prompting a VAR review.

Referee César Soto Grado deemed Vinicius’ action violent conduct and issued a red card, intensifying the drama.

Carlo Ancelotti addresses Vinicius red card

Speaking to the media post-match, Ancelotti voiced his disagreement with the decision.

“We felt the sending-off should have been two yellows, one for each player, but they showed Vini Jr. a red,” the veteran tactician remarked, as quoted by the club’s official website.



The Italian explained that the altercation involved mutual provocation and suggested a more balanced approach could have resolved the situation.