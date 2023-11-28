Violence in Sierra Leone was a botched coup – Minister

Sierra Leone’s government says that the trouble on Sunday was an attempted coup. Armed men attacked buildings in the capital city.

The information minister said that on Sunday, some people with guns tried to take over the government.

The attackers broke into a military base and jails, letting about 2,000 prisoners go free, according to the officials.

At least 19 people, including police and one civilian, were killed in the fighting.

“The incident was a failed try to take over. ” The plan was to secretly overthrow a government that was chosen by the people, said Information Minister Chernoh Bah on Tuesday.

We will try to catch them and make them follow the laws of Sierra Leone.