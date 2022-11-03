“VIOLENCE WILL NOT ENHANCE YOUR POPULARITY,” NAKACINDA TELLS HH

Thur. Nov 3, 2022

PF Information and Publicity Chairperson Hon. Raphael Nakacinda has bemoaned the high levels of violence perpetrated by the UPND in the campaigns run up to tomorrow’s by elections in Mukushi, Lusangazi , Mwense and other areas .

Nakacinda says UPND violence is unprecedented and has asked President Hichilema to reflect on the violence rocking the nation stating that the violence will not enhance his and UPND popularity.

“I want to address President Hichilema. Sir , hold back and reflect. If after 1 year in the office you have to do what your party is doing and what your political strategists are doing of perpetrating violence, then there is something wrong. Violence will not enhance your popularity. Everytime you engage in Violence, it just takes away from you and from your political party,” Nakacinda said .