VIOLENT PF SUPPORTER NABBED IN MOZAMBIQUE – HH

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has disclosed that one of the perpetrators of violence in the previous administration has been arrested in neighbouring Mozambique.

President HICHILEMA says the suspect fled the country after change of government, but he has been apprehended and will soon face justice.

Speaking at Matero after Care Center in Lusaka this afternoon, President HICHILEMA said all those who brutalized Zambians will be brought to book.

Meanwhile, President HICHILEMA has directed Police to arrest those who attacked people in Kalikiliki Compound during the commissioning of a borehole as part of the celebration of UPND’s two years in power.

President HICHILEMA said he will not condone lawlessness and he wants all those involved in the violence to be apprehended.

He said his government will not allow the lawlessness of the past to come back in society.

President HICHILEMA said he was elected to deliver development to the people and he will not allow the nation to degenerate into chaos.

And, President HICHILEMA said he is working hard to reduce mealie meal prices.

President HICHILEMA said he is aware that people are complaining about the price of mealie meal and he is working hard to reduce it so that Zambians can benefit from the change they voted for.

And Matero after Care Center Operations Committee Chairperson HELLEN SAMATEBELE disclosed that the institution is facing accommodation challenges as most structures were built in 1965.

Ms. SAMATEBELE said the infrastructure is also not enough for the many clients who are kept there for old age, gender based violence and other causes.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Province Minister SHEAL MULYATA said the government has achieved a lot since it was elected in 2021.

ZNBC