Viral Video: Groom’s Face Got Smeared By His Wife’s Make Up After Kissing At Their Wedding Ceremony

A Nigerian groom has gotten many social media users laughing after a video showing his face smeared with makeup after sharing a kiss with his bride at their civil wedding ceremony made the rounds online.

The officiator had asked the couple to share a kiss after their exchange of vows. After the kiss, his face was all smeared with makeup.

