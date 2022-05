VISIT GONE WRONG! Boerboels kill master’s 71-year-old mother

A man of Lusaka’s Ibex Hill has been left traumatised after his Boerboel dogs mauled his 71-year-old mother to death.

A relative of the victim who did not want to be mentioned said Mr

Lukonde Makungu is traumatised after the incident and was not able to give a comment on the accident.

His mother, Mrs Emma Makungu, who lived in Kanyama Township,

visited Mr Makungu, her last-born son