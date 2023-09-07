VJ REBUKES POLITICIANS: INSULTING LANGUAGE WON’T ENHANCE YOUR POPULARITY

By Chamuka Shalubala

VETERAN politician Vernon Mwaanga has expressed concern over what he terms as declining levels of civility in the country’s politics.

In a statement, Wednesday, Mwaanga said the language being used by some politicians was disturbing, disgraceful and derogatory.

He said this development should not be allowed to continue as it undermined the country’s democratic credentials and disrespected ance…

