A’M RECOVERING, SAYS VJ
… as he is discharged from hospital.
By Hermity Hachilonde
VETERAN Politician, Vernon Johnson Mwaanga says he is recovering after a ten day hospitalization at Lusaka’s Trust Hospital.
Dr. Mwaanga, who is among the few surviving Independence Heroes says he was being treated for a”rare stomach disorder and a backache”.
Dr. Mwaanga confirmed to Ubuntu that he had since been discharged from hospital and was recuperating from home.
Credit: Ubuntu Channel Zambia
Wish you a complete quick recovery VJ. we still need your wisdom sir !