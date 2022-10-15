A’M RECOVERING, SAYS VJ

… as he is discharged from hospital.

By Hermity Hachilonde

VETERAN Politician, Vernon Johnson Mwaanga says he is recovering after a ten day hospitalization at Lusaka’s Trust Hospital.

Dr. Mwaanga, who is among the few surviving Independence Heroes says he was being treated for a”rare stomach disorder and a backache”.

Dr. Mwaanga confirmed to Ubuntu that he had since been discharged from hospital and was recuperating from home.

Credit: Ubuntu Channel Zambia