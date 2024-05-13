Vladimir Putin reshuffled his national security team for the first time since his invasion of Ukraine, replacing Russia’s defense minister.

President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia replaced his minister of defense on Sunday as he shook up his national security team for the first time since his invasion of Ukraine.

Mr. Putin kept the minister, Sergei K. Shoigu, in his inner circle, tapping him to run the country’s security council.

Andrei R. Belousov, an economist who served as first deputy prime minister in the last government and previously was the economic development minister, was nominated to become the new defense chief.

It is unclear how much authority over the war effort Mr. Shoigu will retain.

The Kremlin also said that Nikolai P. Patrushev, a former K.G.B. colleague of Mr. Putin who has headed the Russian security council for 16 years, would be moved to another position to be announced in the coming days.

Russian commentators quickly expressed surprise over the appointment of an economist to oversee Russia’s sprawling military. The Kremlin’s spokesman, Dmitri S. Peskov, told reporters that Mr. Putin made the decision because of the sharp rise in the defense budget over the last two years.