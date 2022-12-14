VOCAL CSOs SILENT AFTER UPND VICTORY – MAIKO ZULU

By Michael Nyumbu

Lusaka based Reggae Artist and Activist, Maiko Zulu, has questioned the apparent quietness by once vibrant Civil Society Organisations-CSOs since the New Dawn Government assumed office in 2021.

Zulu explains to Byta FM News why such organisations are not taking an active role as they did during the Patriotic Front’s rule, noting that similar issues such as shortage of medicines in hospitals which they strongly spoke against are still prevalent.

He says that although government cannot be held entirely responsible for the silence of Activists on important matters, the activism agenda which most CSOs previously had, will now be questionable.

Zulu notes the need for a new crop of Activists in the country to hold government accountable on its governance decisions.

Meanwhile, Governance Activist, Ngande Mwanajiti, observes that the silence of previously vocal individuals on matters of public importance may be because they are benefiting from the current administration.

Mwanajiti however adds that sometimes, Activists may go quiet for a while to analyze the governance trends of those in public office before they can comment.