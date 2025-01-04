VOLUNTEERS FOR NATIONAL YOUTH SERVICE WILL BE PRIORITIZED FOR DEFENCE, SECURITY EMPLOYMENT – SOLOCHI



THE Zambia National Service (ZNS) has revealed that youths that will undergo the voluntary national service which was recently introduced by President Hakainde Hichilema,will be prioritised for employment opportunities in the defence forces and security wings.





Therefore, ZNS Commander Lieutenant General Maliti Solochi disclosed plans to establish and maintain a database for volunteer school leaver youths who will undergo training with the Service.



“The youth, once trained, will serve as a priority reservoir for employment opportunities in the Zambia Army, Zambia Air Force, Zambia Police, Zambia Correctional Service, and other quasi-government institutions,” Lt Gen Solochi said.





Speaking in an interview recently, the commander said participating youths will be required to contribute a nominal fee as part of the reintroduced programme.



He therefore saluted the gesture by President Hakainde Hichilema of sponsoring 156 youths that will come from all the constituencies in Zambia once the programme is implemented.





Meanwhile, Lt General Solochi emphasised that the programme is not limited to those with academic qualifications.



“As long as one is a youth, they qualify to be trained, the training would be transformative, it will aim at equipping youths with lifelong skills and fostering a positive mindset,” Lt Gen Solochi said.





The Commander also called on well-meaning Zambians to sponsor young people to participate in the programme adding that effort seeks to empower the youth while addressing unemployment by prioritising trained volunteers for roles in key government and quasi-government sectors.





Lt Gen Solochi noted that the approach was in line with practices in other countries, where similar initiatives prepare youths for future opportunities and national service.