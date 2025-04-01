Volvo Zambia Closes Down



Dear Valued Customer,



This email is to inform you that we will officially close on Friday, 30 May 2025.

We would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere appreciation for your continued business over the years.

It has been a pleasure to serve you and we thank you for your patronage.



Please see important dates and information below.



Workshop:

The workshop will close on Wednesday, 30 April 2025.

**Please ensure that you book-in-advance

**Please note that we have a very limited number of parts remaining in-stock.





Parts Sales:

Parts Sales will continue until Friday, 30 May 2025.

**Parts will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis.





Parts Orders:

Ending with immediate effect.



Software:

Ending with immediate effect.



Future of Volvo Cars in Zambia:

It has not yet been confirmed who, or even if, anyone will be continuing the Franchise.

We will share this information if it becomes available.





Thanks & with Kind Regards



The Volvo Team



+26 – 0955 – 272455



+26 – 0979 – 272455



+26 – 0965 – 272455

sales@volvocarszambia.com





www.volvocarszambia.com



Scan African Zambia Ltd

Makeni Road, Lusaka, PO Box 30433