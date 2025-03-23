VOTE FOR THE CF CANDIDATE



… Kalaba urges Kala residents in Kawambwa.



KAWAMBWA, SUNDAY, MARCH, 23, 2025 [SMART EAGLES]



Citizens First President Harry Kalaba and team today attended Mass at St. Kizito Catholic church in Kawambwa.



The Citizens First leader is in Kawambwa to drum up support for Micheal Katai the CF candidate in the forth coming Kala ward by election slated for 10th April 2025.



Mr. Kalaba said the people of Kala have been neglected for so many years adding that it is sad that the main road leading to the area is in deplorable state 61 years of independence.





” its here you are sharing fertilizer in medas despite the area having good rainfall pattern. Even water is a problem here, so vote for te CF and show the UPND that you are not happy, I ask you to emulate the people of Petauke who taught the UPND a lesson, ” Mr. Kalaba said.





“Even you they bring money get and vote for our candidate, that’s your money. You can’t make a mistake of voting for the mayor and Member of parliament in Kawambwa central, these people have not even come here to thank you. If you vote for the CF candidate Katai, I will come back,” the CF leader said.



#SmartEagles2025.